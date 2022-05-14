Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Assam: Nine held for cattle smuggling, seven vehicles seized in Nagaon

Assam Police on Friday (May 13) arrested nine people for allegedly smuggling cattle from Dhemaji to Nagaon and from Nagaon to Shillong.

Police also rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon.

"Assam Police apprehended nine people, rescued 102 cattle heads and seized seven vehicles in Nagaon. The cattle were reportedly being smuggled from Dhemaji to Nagaon or Jorabat and from Nagaon to Shillong," said Nagaon SP.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

