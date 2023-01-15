Five police personnel injured after pilot car in Ashwini Choubey's convoy overturns in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A pilot car in the convoy of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey met with a fatal accident in Bihar.

Ashwini Choubey's convoy accident: In a major development, at least five police personnel were injured after a pilot car from the convoy of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey met with a fatal accident on Sunday night. According to India TV Bihar Bureau Chief, Nitish Chandra, the minister was safe in the accident and added those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

As per reports, the minister was returning from Buxar to Patna when the accident took place.

Minister's convoy attacked in Buxar

Earlier on Thursday, his convoy was pelted with stones by protestors who have been demonstrating for the last three months in Bihar's Buxar. Notably, locals including farmers have been sitting in a protest demanding proper compensation for the acquisition of their land for the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) power plant. The protests turned violent on Wednesday following a midnight raid by the state police.

Latest India News