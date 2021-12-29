'How ₹180 cr found at businessman's residence, despite demonetisation?' Owaisi asks PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'How 180 crores found at businessman's residence, despite demonitization?', Owaisi questions PM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday questioned PM Modi over the recovery of huge cash found at a businessman's residence from UP. He blamed demonetisation, a move brought in by the PM in 2016.

"PM should tell how cash worth Rs 180 crores can be found at the residence of a businessman in UP, despite demonetisation?", Owaisi asked.

Demonetisation was announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016, after which existing notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 were banned across the country. New Rs. 500 were released, along with an Rs. 2000 note.

"PM should accept that his brainchild demonetization has totally failed & that it has destroyed small-scale industries & jobs", Owaisi further added.

