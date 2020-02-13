No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Gopal Rai

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (C) gestures during his address to supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.11, 2020. Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and party leaders Sanjay Singh are also seen.

Senior Party leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister for a third term in a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai told PTI. "No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added. The AAP returned to power winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.



