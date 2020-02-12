'Delhi is Invited': Manish Sisodia as Arvind Kejriwal to take oath this Sunday

AAP got votes for politics of performance: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan. Addressing the media, Sisodia said that Kejriwal and his full cabinet will be sworn-in on that perticular day. "The entire cabinet will take oath along with the CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on 16th February at Ramlila Maidan."

Sisodia further invited the residents of Delhi to be part of the ceremomy.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.