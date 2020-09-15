Image Source : PTI Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests COVID-19 positive, says he is asymptomatic

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Khandu said he is asymtomatic and requested people who came in contact with him to adhere to the SOP.

"I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP," he said.

I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 6,298 as 176 more people, including nine security personnel, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 11 in the northeastern state after a 50-year-old man, who was working at a primary health centre near here, succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 83 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 20 from Changlang, 10 each from East Siang and West Kameng, nine from Lower Subansiri, seven from Papumpare and six each from West Siang and Lower Siang districts.

Five new cases each were also reported from Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley, three from Longding, two each from Pakke Kessang, Tirap, Upper Siang and Leparada and one each from Siang, Upper Subansiri, Lohit and East Kameng, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 71. 95 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh has 1,756 active COVID-19 cases at present.

