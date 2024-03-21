Congress releases first list of 34 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress party on Thursday released a list of 34 candidates for the northeastern state. The names include leaders like Sanhey Phuntsok, Kompu Dolo, Okram Yosung, Tobing Lego among others. The state Assembly has a total of 60 seats.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared candidates for all the assembly seats, and named Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East seat.

EC issues notification

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in the first phase on April 19. The state election office here has issued separate gazette notifications for holding elections to 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 27 and scrutiny of papers would be done on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30. The term of the present state assembly is ending on June 2.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections

There are a total of 8,86,848 electorates in the state including, 4,49,050 female voters, 5,740 service voters and five third-gender voters. The state has a total of 2,226 polling booths out of which 156 would be managed entirely by women, while 49 would be managed by youth and three especially by persons with disabilities (PWDs). Altogether 480 polling booths are under shadow areas in the state, while 588 booths have been identified as critical and 443 as vulnerable.



