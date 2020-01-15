Indian Army Day 2020: Tania Sher Gill to be first woman officer to lead men in parade | Pictures

Image Source : PTI Rehearsals for Army Day at Delhi Cantt

India celebrates Army Day today (January 15). In 1949, on this day, then Lieutenant General Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa had taken over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Two years back in 2018, India had celebrated 70th Indian Army Day in New Delhi, which is marked by parades and other military shows in Delhi and at all headquarters.

Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. In 1942, KM Cariappa became the first Indian Army Officer who was passed on to command a unit.

72nd Army Day: Who is Tania Sher Gill?

India celebrates 72nd Army Day today and this will be the first time that a woman army officer will lead men in the Army Day Parade. Tania Sher Gill is a fourth-generation army officer who joined the armed forces in 2017 after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Gill will be leading an all-men contingent as the Parade Adjutanton January 15.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tania Sher Gill to lead Army Day Parade on January 15

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Tania Sher Gill will be first woman army officer to lead men in Army Day Parade

Image Source : PTI Rehearsals for Army Day at Delhi Cantt

Image Source : PTI Jawans of Indian Army perform rehearsals for Army Day in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Rehearsals for Army Day parrade at Delhi Cantt.

Image Source : PTI Rehearsals for Army Day underway at Delhi Cantt

Image Source : PTI Jawans perform during full dress rehearsal ahead of Army Day celebrations, at Delhi Cantt

Image Source : PTI Army jawans gather for Army Day rehearsals at Delhi Cantt

Image Source : PTI Jawans perform full dress rehearsal ahead of Army Day celebrations, at Delhi Cantt

