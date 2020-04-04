Image Source : AP Andhra reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in last 12 hour; state tally mounts to 180

In the latest update on coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh reported 16 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 12 hours. With these fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra mounted to 180. Meanwhile, one person died due to the deadly coronavirus in the state while one person recovered and discharged on Friday.

However, among the new coronavirus cases, Krishna and Kadapa district reported four cases each while Guntur and Kurnool districts recorded 3 new cases each. On the other hand, one each case of COVID-19 reported in Chittor and Prakasam districts.

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Andhra Pradesh District-wise coronavirus cases

Nellore is the worst-hit state with 32 positive coronavirus cases followed by Krishna district with 27 COVID-19 cases so far. Guntur and Kadapa recorded 23 cases each while Prakasam recorded 18 cases till now. Here is the list of coronavirus cases in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Till now, 1800 samples have been tested in Andhra. Out of these, 180 samples were tested coronavirus positive while results for 445 samples are pending. A total of 1175 samples were tested negative.

The majority of the cases were reported during the last five days and almost all are Tablighi Jamaat event attendees in March or their contacts.

Coronavirus positive cases have exploded across states in the country after Tablighi Jamaat's event as in the past four days, the nation has witnessed its number rising by a thousand new cases.

ALSO READ | US sees record 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; Trump issues fresh guidelines

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Clashes break out in Karachi after locals attack cops amid coronavirus lockdown