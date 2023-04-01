Amit Shah to visit Mizroam today to inaugurate, lay foundations of projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Mizoram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Mizoram today where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore. According to officials, Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre in the northeastern state.

Further, he will also ay the foundation stone for the construction of the Zorinpui-Longmasu section of National Highway 502A. In addition, the Union Home Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass.

Assam Rifles (AR), the country’s oldest paramilitary force, has two bases at Zodin and Khatla in the heart of the city since 1917. The one at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang, an official said in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles headquarters to be shifted

The demand for the relocation of AR headquarters from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang was raised by the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga in 1988 after the force killed seven civilians in a clash.

The relocation was among the top promises of the ruling MNF headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the last Assembly polls held in November 2018.

Assam Rifles, which has been guarding Mizoram's 510 km border with Myanmar, has two bases in Aizawl, one at Zodin and the other at Khatla. The battalion headquarters at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

An Assam Rifles official said that they have repeatedly told the state government that relocation of the battalion headquarters from Zodin to Zokhawsang is not desirable until all pending issues and incomplete facilities are resolved and completed.

