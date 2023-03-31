Amit Shah speaks to Bengal Governor Ananda Bose over violence during Ram Navami procession

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND ANI Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession

Ram Navami Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah. Shah on Friday spoke to bose and took stock of the situation. Home Minister Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in West Bengal. According to reports, CV Ananda Bose on Friday (today) will visit the violence-affected area of Shibpur in Howrah to take stock of the situation.

During the telephonic conversation with Bose, the home minister sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah. The governor is believed to have provided the home minister details about Thursday's violence and the present situation, sources said.

Clashes broke out between two groups in the Kazipara area of the Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the area was peaceful on Friday with a large number of police personnel deployed there. Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

(with inputs from PTI)

