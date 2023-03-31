Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra violence: 20 arrested over Ram Navami clashes in Malad

The police arrested over 20 persons in connection to a clash that broke out between two communities on the occasion of Ram Navami in Mumbai's Malad area, an official said on Friday.

"The police have so far apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and the process to place them under arrest is on," the official said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area. The additional police force was called in and the police personnel used force to disperse the crowd, the official said.

Senior police officials and some local political leaders rushed to the spot and appealed for peace, he said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control, he added.