Maharashtra: 4 killed including 2 children in collision between bikes and pickup truck in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra road accident

Maharashtra accident: In a tragic incident, four people were killed and three others sustained an injury in the collision between a pickup and two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Pune district. According to the police, the deceased also included two children and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

They further stated that the accident occurred near Alegaon village in Junnar tehsil, around 90 km from Pune city, on Monday night (March 27). "A pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction hit two motorcycles going in the direction of Ahmednagar near Alegaon.

In the collision, four people riding the motorcycles including a man, a woman, and two children aged six and two years, respectively, were killed," a police officer added.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 4 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Pune

6 killed as car met with accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Earlier on March 12, six people were killed after their car met with an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. According to a police official, the accident had taken place near Shivni Pisa village when the car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon in Buldhana.

Speaking to the media, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad had said that the car had a total of 13 occupants and six of them, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died.

(With inputs from PTI)