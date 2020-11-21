Image Source : AMIT SHAH/TWITTER Amit Shah springs a suprise, steps out on Chennai road to greet supporters

Springing a surprise on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually broke protocol and stepped out of his vehicle to walk on the busy GST Road outside the Chennai airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day visit of the city. Shah thanked the metropolis for its love and said it was "great" to be in Tamil Nadu.

He was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, senior cabinet members and BJP State President L Murugan among others, before proceeding to the city hotel. As Shah exited the airport, he stopped his car and began walking while waving at scores of overjoyed BJP and AIADMK workers who had gathered to receive him with their respective party flags. He was accompanied by BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, and Murugan, with his security detail.

#WATCH Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah greets BJP workers lined up outside the airport in Chennai pic.twitter.com/15WPgbsQlN — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

READ MORE: 'Mission Bengal': BJP sets high sights on Mamata's bastion, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to tour state every month

Shah is scheduled to attend a Tamil Nadu government event later in the day, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore, including phase II of Chennai Metro Rail. Shah, who has been provided heavy security cover, will also meet state BJP functionaries and possibly dicuss Tamil Nadu elections, due next April-May, before leaving on Sunday morning.

Image Source : AMIT SHAH/TWITTER Amit Shah greets supporters in Chennai

Image Source : AMIT SHAH/TWITTER Amit Shah greets supporters in Chennai

READ MORE: ‘Terrorists were planning big attack on 26/11 anniversary’: PM Modi holds review meet with Shah, Doval

Latest India News