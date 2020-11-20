Image Source : PTI ‘Terrorists were planning big attack on 26/11 anniversary’: PM Modi holds review meet with Shah, Doval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter in which four terrorists were neutralised. The meeting came after it was found that terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, news agency ANI reported quoting govt sources.

On Thursday, an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The group of terrorists on board a truck was on its way to Kashmir valley on Thursday morning. Acting on a specific input, security forces intercepted the truck near Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Nagrota area.

The terrorists hiding in the truck opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and the encounter broke out. A huge cache of arms and explosives has also been recovered from the truck. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated.

According to reports, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Earlier, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone had said that it was possible terrorists were planning a "big attack" and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

The IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is "unprecedented". "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Singh said.

