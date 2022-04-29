Alvida Namaz: After Yogi govt's order, Muslim clerics appeal people not to offer Friday prayers on roads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Devotees offer Namaz at Eidgah in Lucknow.

Namaz will not be offered on the roads of Uttar Pradesh on Alvida Juma (last Friday of Ramzan). The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that namaz should only be offered at mosques and not on the roads or public places.

Following this, several clerics too have made an appeal to Muslims to offer namaz at mosques in their locality and avoid public places. This came after the state government officials met religious leaders to ensure that the order is implemented.

Islamic Centre of India Head and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, has appealed to the people to maintain peace and adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols. It said that people should offer namaz at home or in mosques only. Besides, Muslims have also been advised to keep the sound of loudspeakers according to the prescribed standards.

Sunni cleric Sufiyan Nizami of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal said that prayers should be offered inside the mosque premises and not on the road.

Security beefed up in UP

The state government, on its part, has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued guidelines regarding Friday prayers only last week, after which these arrangements have been made in the entire state," ADG Law and Order UP Prashant Kumar said.

The recent order comes close on the heels of the Yogi Adityanath government's move to remove loudspeakers from religious places. As many as 11,000 loudspeakers so far have been removed from minarets of mosques and temples across the state.

Latest India News