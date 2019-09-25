Image Source : PTI Allahabad HC stays action on 29 FIRs against Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan got a major reprieve from the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday when the court stayed action on 29 FIRs lodged against him.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by Khan.

Khan will now not be arrested in these 29 cases lodged against him in Rampur by farmers, who alleged that he had usurped their land for the Maulana Jauhar University.

The Rampur police have, till now, lodged 84 cases against Azam Khan, including the 29 on which the stay order was given.

He has been booked in cases of book theft, statue theft, buffalo and goat theft, encroachment and land grabbing.

Cases have also been lodged against his wife and SP MP Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam, who is an SP MLA.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also accused Azam Khan of encroaching the flood plain of river Kosi for the Jauhar University.

