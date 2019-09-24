Court notices put up outside Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

Image Source : ANI Court notices outside Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Monday. The notices were put up by officials from Ganj police station on the main gate of Khan's residence.

The notices were also in the name of Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor.

Earlier on September 14, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav had said all cases lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan would be withdrawn if the Samajwadi Party comes to power.

Yadav's statement drew a sharp retort from Union minister Santosh Gangwar, who termed the assertion an "unrestrained gossip".

According to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav made these remarks at Rampur, where he met Khan's family at his residence and visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Urdu Gate and Rampur Public School International.

He assured the party's full support to Khan, who is facing several police cases including those related to alleged land-grabbing. Authorities claim that the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, established by Khan in 2006, is built on government land.

