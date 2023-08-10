We only demanded that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

As the No-Confidence Motion debate comes to its end stage, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Lok Sabha as the last speaker from the Opposition side.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Lok Sabha to hear LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s speech on no-confidence motion. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while speaking on the No-Confidence Motion said, "The power of no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come."

