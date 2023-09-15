Aap Ki Adalat: What did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reveal during the show? Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Aap Ki Adalat: Subramaniam Jaishankar is probably the most popular foreign minister in Indian history. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Jaishankar has proved his diplomacy in the country and abroad during the second term of the Narendra Modi government. Jaishankar, who is said to be problem solver with his wisdom, will be in the dock of the popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday night at 10 pm where he will face the questions of Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV.

Jaishankar is the serving Minister of External Affairs since May 30 2019. He became the second ever diplomat to be appointed as External Affairs minister, after Natwar Singh. He joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1977 and during his diplomatic career spanning over 38 years, he served in different capacities in India and abroad including as a High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–09) and as Ambassador to Czechia (also known as the Czech Republic) (2001–04), China (2009–2013) and the US (2014–2015). Jaishankar, who has been conferred with Padma Shri, is a multi-linguist and speaks English, Tamil, and Hindi, while also being conversational in Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

About Aap Ki Adalat

