Eye on Rajasthan Assembly polls! AAP to take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur today; Kejriwal, Mann to lead

AAP's Tiranga Yatra: With an eye on forthcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will take out the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur on Monday, March 13.

According to reports, both leaders are also expected to address a public meeting at Ajmeri Gate before the commencement of the yatra. Vinay Mishra, the AAP's in-charge for Rajasthan, announced that the party will begin its election preparations in Rajasthan through the 'Tiranga Yatra'.

He further claimed that the party has enrolled as many as 4.50 lahks new members in just 15 days. "Keeping in view the response of the people, we have organised the Tiranga Yatra programme. AAP will actively contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan," he added.

Congress and BJP in collusion: AAP

Further, Mishra also claimed that Congress and the BJP were in collusion.

"Wherever they see a threat from the Aam Aadmi Party, both become one. The same game of collusion is going on in Rajasthan as well. When we wanted to 'gherao' the BJP state headquarters, the Congress government here stopped us through the police. The people have understood that this game of their collusion is not going to last long," he remarked.

There is a possibility that after the public meeting on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal may announce the party's Rajasthan unit president. Besides, appointments could also be announced for other important posts of the state executive, said sources, as per IANS news agency.

Rajasthan Assembly elections

It should be mentioned here that the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister.

