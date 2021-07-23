Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Visuals of devastation in Konkan, Maharashtra due to flood, landslide, rains

Friday, July 23, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2021 20:43 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Visuals of  devastation in Konkan, Maharashtra due to flood, landslide, rains 
  • Exclusive: Who is playing Brahmin politics in Uttar Pradesh?
  • Is the ‘ceasefire’ between Capt Amarinder and Sidhu camps in Punjab real?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

