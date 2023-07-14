Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode :

Jamiat, AIMPLB installed bar code scans at all major mosques in India asking Muslims to oppose UCC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan says in Aap Ki Adalat, coming generations will be grateful to PM Narendra Modi for abolishing ‘triple talaq'

Flood situation grim in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party alleges BJP ‘conspiracy’ to cause deluge in capital, War of words between L-G and AAP

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm

Latest India News