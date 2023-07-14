Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Jamiat, AIMPLB installed bar code scans at all major mosques in India asking Muslims to oppose UCC
  • Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan says in Aap Ki Adalat, coming generations will be grateful to PM Narendra Modi for abolishing ‘triple talaq' 
  • Flood situation grim in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party alleges BJP ‘conspiracy’ to cause deluge in capital, War of words between L-G and AAP
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm

