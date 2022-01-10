Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 10, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: When will the Third Wave of Covid pandemic peak in India?
- Exclusive: Can India can get respite from pandemic by March? What experts say
- Exclusive: Why Hindu saints are demanding that CM Yogi should contest from Mathura?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.