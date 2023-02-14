Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 13, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Adani issue: Why Centre agreed in SC to form committee to strengthen regulatory mechanism

Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi said in Kerala rally, ‘I am not scared of Modi’

Exclusive: Aero India show begins, PM says, India’s defence exports may touch $5 billion by 2025

