Uttarakhand Dearness Allowance news: The Uttarakhand government has permitted the Dearness Allowance (DA) per month at a rate of 31 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021, the state Finance Department informed on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand government employees who are admissible in the 7th pay commission will benefit from this move. More to follow.

