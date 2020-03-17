3 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, toll mounts to 6

Three more people have tested positive for COVID 19 in Union Territory of Ladakh.

Three more people have tested positive for COVID 19 in Ladakh on Tuesday. Out of three new cases, two have tested positive in Leh and one in Kargil district, taking the total number of positive cases in Ladakh to 6.

On Tuesday, several confirmed cases of COVID 19 surfaced from other parts of the country. While two tested positives in Noida, one was infected by the deadly virus in Gurugram.

One of the patients who was infected by the disease had returned from France and is already in isolation. The other has also been quarantined.

"The process of surveillance has been initiated and the second patient has been hospitalised,” Bharagava said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

