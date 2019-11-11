3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car in South East Delhi, police said on Monday. Police said they received information at around 11 pm on Sunday regarding the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan Vihar Okhla Phase -I.

After reaching the spot, they found that the truck had a Chhattisgarh registration number and the car a Uttar Pradesh number.

Apoorv Sarkar (35), Sushankar Rai (42) and Siddhartha (45), died on the spot, while Roopam Mandal (43) was admitted to a hospital, the police said.

The truck driver, Ram Rattan (32), was nabbed from the spot, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station.

