Delhi AQI 'very poor' as stubble burning spikes

A toxic haze of poor quality air covered the Delhi NCR region on Monday with the air quality index (AQI) dipping to 376 in the 'very poor' category. The prognosis for the next two days is not bright with the share of stubble burning to rise to 25 per cent of Delhi's AQI coupled with a decrease in wind speed that will cause the AQI to plummet to the 'severe' category in the next two days. According to a forecast by Safar India, AQI is likely to deteriorate to 'severe' category for the next two days and improvement towards very poor is predicted only by November 14.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, no rainfall is expected in the Delhi region but the sky will be partly cloudy with cool temperature during the next two days which may lead to lowering of boundary layer height and accumulation of pollutants near the surface. The effective stubble fire counts estimated by SAFAR-integrated multi-satellite methodology were 1,846 on Sunday. "Stubble plume intrusion is expected to increase and a decrease in surface wind speed over the Delhi region is forecasted for the next two days," the forecast said.

The share of biomass in Delhi's air quality is simulated to be 25 per cent on Tuesday if present fire trend continues. Western disturbance is located as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & Kashmir and adjoining north Pakistan. According to the air quality forecast by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality is likely to remain in upper end of very poor category on Monday. It is likely to deteriorate on Tuesday and may reach the lower end of severe category. The air quality is likely to improve marginally on Wednesday and may remain in upper end of very poor category.

