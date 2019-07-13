Bengal: TMC leader shot dead by unknown miscreants in Murshidabad

Image Source : PTI TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal

As post-poll violence in West Bengal continues, another leader of the Trinamool Congress was shot dead in Murshidabad district of the state on Friday, police said.

The victim was identified as Shofiul Hasan and was travelling in his car at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the miscreants had surrounded Hasan's vehicle and forced him to alight. They even hurled bombs and fatally shot him in Hariharpara.

Shofiul died on the spot soon after the incident. His body was later taken into possession after the police had reached the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered tension in the area.

