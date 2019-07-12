Bengal: Class 1 student chants 'Jai Shri Ram', gets brutally thrashed by school teacher

Image Source : INDIA TV Bengal: Class 1 student thrashed by school teacher after he chants Jai Shri Ram

In yet another incident of violence over chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in West Bengal, a class 1 student was brutally thrashed by his school teacher after he raised the religious slogan.

The incident was reported from Howrah district of the state.

According to the student, he and his classmates were talking in the classroom when he was asked to raise the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' by his fellow mates. Thereafter, he was brutally thrashed by his school teacher, who was passing by the class while the child raised the slogan.

Commenting on the incident, the father of the child confirmed that his son had complained of being thrashed at school.

However, the parents of the student are reluctant to file a complaint with the police in this regard, owing to the safety and security of their child.

This is not the first time raising religious slogans has led to violence in West Bengal.

Earlier on June 20, a 26-year-old madrasa teacher had alleged that he was thrashed and pushed off a moving train in daylight by a group for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The incident was reported while the victim, Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, was travelling from Canning in South 24 Parganas district to Hooghly. The police said Hafeez escaped with minor injuries.

A case was registered against unknown people at Ballygunge railway station under IPC Sections 341, 323, 325, 506 and 34. Meanwhile, stern action against the miscreants was assured by the railway police official.

