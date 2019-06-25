West Bengal: Pushed off moving train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', alleges Madrasa teacher

Representative Image

A 26-year-old madrasa teacher has alleged that he was thrashed and pushed off a moving train in daylight by a group for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on Thursday (June 20).

The incident took place while the victim, Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, was traveling from Canning in South 24 Parganas district to Hooghly. The police said Hafeez escaped with minor injuries.

“I was traveling to Hooghly when a group of people was chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside the compartment.They asked me to chant the same. When I refused, they started to beat me, nobody came to my rescue. The incident took place while the train was between Dhakuria and Park Circus stations. They pushed me off the train at Park Circus station. Some locals helped me," Hafeez said.

According to Haldar, the incident took place in train number 34531 (Canning- Sealdah). A railway police official also asserted that he might have been assaulted during the journey.

“He had minor injuries and was taken to Chittaranjan Hospital. Proper treatment was provided to him. It seems that he was assaulted during the journey due to boarding and deboarding issues. There were two to three people who sustained minor injuries. The investigation is on and no one has been arrested," he added.

Haldar is a resident of Basanti in South 24 Parganas. He has filed the First Information Report (FIR) with Topsia police station.

A case has been registered against unknown people at Ballygunge railway station under IPC Sections 341, 323, 325, 506 and 34. The railway police official also said that they would take stern action against the miscreants once they are identified.

This incident comes days after a Muslim man in Jharkhand was brutally assaulted for hours over theft and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.' Four days after the assault the man succumbed to his injuries.

VIDEO: Muslim man succumbs to injuries days after he was assaulted for ‘theft’ in Jharkhand