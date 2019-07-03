Jai Shri Ram: Smriti Irani reacts to Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Image Source : PTI When asked about Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Union Minister Smriti Irani reacted with a "Jai shri ram".

"Jai shri Ram" was the first response of Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party president.

Earlier today, Rahul said that he was no longer the party chief and that he was to blame for its rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

"As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party," he said in a letter that was put on his Twitter account.

The letter said: "Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.

"It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."

Rahul Gandhi said, "It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love."

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora has been chosen to take over as the party president -- hours after Rahul Gandhi quit from the position.

Vora had earlier served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

