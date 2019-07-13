Devotees pull chariots on Ulto Rath Yatra in Bengal

Image Source : PTI Ulto Rath Yatra in Bengal (Representational Image)

After the nine-day stay in their aunt's place, Sri Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra devi went back to their home in the return car festival, popularly known as 'Ulto Rath Yatra'.

Thousands of devotees participated in the chariot-pulling ceremony held at many places in West Bengal.

Decorated with a variety of colourful flowers, the chariots carrying the deities of Sri Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra were pulled in the accompaniment of drum beating, blowing of conch shells and devotional songs.

The most prominent of the ceremonial chariot pulling were held at Kolkata, Mayapur in Nadia, Mahesh in Hooghly and Mahisadal in East Midnapore districts.

Devotees from close to 70 countries, including Australia, France, Russia, Peru, Britain, America, China, Brazil and Spain danced and sang at the ISKCON temple at Mayapur, a spokesman of the organisation said.

More than 50,000 people witnessed the Ulto Rath Yatra at the headquarter of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Mayapur, he said.

Fairs to mark the 9-day Rath Yatra festival were held in a number of villages and towns across the state.

