IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in multiple states; Delhi, UP likely to receive showers

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life across several parts of the country as the southwest monsoon remains active. From the Himalayan region to the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and the possibility of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The impact of the monsoon has been particularly severe in hill states, where rain-triggered incidents have affected road connectivity and prompted authorities to suspend the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages as a precaution.

Red alert for Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rain warning in hill states

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts of Jammu and Kashmir after heavy rainfall affected normal life in Rajouri and other areas. Waterlogging was reported at several locations, while rivers and streams experienced rising water levels. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall, intense showers and thunderstorms are likely in several districts of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region over the coming days.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain has already caused widespread disruption. A cloudburst in Kinnaur triggered a sudden surge in a local stream near an ITBP camp, damaging the Sangla-Chitkul road after large amounts of debris and boulders flowed downhill.

IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said monsoon activity is expected to remain active across the state until July 24. Yellow alerts have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, while red alerts have been sounded for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on July 20, with Kullu also added to the red alert list on July 21.

The weather department has warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and rising river levels, advising people to avoid rivers and streams and follow official travel advisories.

Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages temporarily suspended

In view of the adverse weather forecast, authorities have temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from July 19. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims following the IMD's forecast of inclement weather.

Officials in Jammu also confirmed that the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been temporarily halted due to the weather warning. Authorities said the suspension is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees until conditions improve.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh likely to receive rain

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light rainfall on Sunday. While showers are expected to bring some relief, humid conditions are likely to persist. In Uttar Pradesh, cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are expected in Lucknow and neighbouring districts. The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, while eastern parts of the state may also receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds in several districts. Continuous rainfall has led to rising water levels in a number of rivers across the state.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase in Madhya Pradesh

According to official data, 35 districts in Madhya Pradesh have so far received below-normal rainfall this monsoon season.

Senior meteorologist S.N. Sahu from the IMD's Bhopal office said rainfall activity is expected to intensify across the state from Sunday. Districts including Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Betul, Dhar, Morena, Raisen and Vidisha are among those that have recorded rainfall below the seasonal average.

Arunachal Pradesh on flood and landslide alert

In Arunachal Pradesh, fresh incidents of flooding and landslides have been reported from East Siang and Kamle districts. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state. Papum Pare and East Kameng districts are likely to receive 12 to 20 cm of rainfall at isolated places, while Anjaw may witness heavy rainfall ranging between 6 and 11 cm.

The weather department has cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging, landslides, traffic disruptions and damage to vulnerable infrastructure. Authorities have stepped up round-the-clock monitoring and emergency preparedness, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow district administration advisories.

(Inputs by PTI)

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