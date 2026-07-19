Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in J-K's Rajouri, hundreds shifted to safer places

Rajouri (J&K):

Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. The rising floodwaters forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations as authorities monitored the situation.

The New Bus Stand area in Bela was among the worst affected, with floodwaters inundating the locality and entering the bus stand parking area, damaging several parked vehicles. Officials said dozens of vehicles were either swept away or submerged after overflowing rivers breached their banks, causing widespread disruption and extensive damage across the district.

District administration appeals to people to avoid unnecessary travel

The district administration has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from rivers, streams, and flood-prone areas. People living near the river banks have been advised to remain vigilant as the water level continues to rise.

As a weather advisory warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till July 23, the border district of Rajouri experienced relentless rain from Saturday evening, leading to overflowing rivers and streams after a night of heavy downpour.

All the rivers of Rajouri, including Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola, got flooded with most of the rivers flowing close to or even above the danger mark, leading to the submergence of many low-lying areas, the officials said.

They said the Darhali River breached the flood protection wall near Bela Colony in Rajouri town, allowing floodwaters to gush into the new bus stand, where dozens of vehicles were washed away or submerged.

Locals facing difficulties

Locals are facing difficulties due to heavy rains and flooding. One local resident said, "Everything is lost; everything is gone. Everything we had has been washed away. One woman is missing."

Another local resident said, "There has been a lot of damage. About 200 to 250 cars are missing. This incident happened around 3 am. There is no trace of the bus stand left."

"Before the flood, there were at least 300-400 vehicles parked here, and they were all washed away overnight. We request the administration to send a JCB or crane to remove at least the vehicles that are still here. We appeal to the administration to help the people during this difficult time. The flood situation remains serious; the rain has not stopped," said a resident.

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