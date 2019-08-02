Following SC's directions, UP govt gives Rs 25 lakh cheque to Unnao rape survivor's family

Image Source : FILE UP govt delivers Rs 25 lakh cheque to Unnao rape survivor's family

Acting in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the Unnao district administration in Uttar Pradesh sent a cheque of Rs 25 lakh on Thursday to the Lucknow district magistrate for handing it over to the rape survivor's family.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

"A cheque of Rs 25 lakh was handed over to the family members of the Unnao rape survivor by district magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement in Lucknow.

The rape survivor is currently battling for life at King Georges Medical University's Trauma Centre in the state capital.

On Thursday, August 1, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

(With PTI input)

ALSO READ | SC shifts Unnao rape survivour cases to Delhi

ALSO READ | From Congress, BSP then BJP: Rise and fall of Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar

ALSO READ | Victim's car crosses toll plaza moments before car crash, CCTV footage emerges