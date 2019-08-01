Unnao rape survivor accident case: Victim's car crosses toll plaza moments before car crash, CCTV footage emerges

Image Source : INDIA TV Unnao rape survivor crosses toll plaza in Rae Bareli

In a recent development on the Unnao rape victim accident case, a CCTV footage of a toll plaza in Rae Bareli has emerged. In the CCTV footage, the rape victim's car can be seen crossing the toll plaza, moments before the fatal car crash.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The UP police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

Video: Unnao rape survivor's car crosses toll plaza in Rae Bareli, moments before her car met with an accident