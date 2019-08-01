Thursday, August 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Unnao rape survivor accident case: Victim's car crosses toll plaza moments before car crash, CCTV footage emerges

Unnao rape survivor accident case: Victim's car crosses toll plaza moments before car crash, CCTV footage emerges

In yet another development in the Unnao rape victim's car accident case, a CCTV footage of a toll plaza in Rae Bareli has emerged. In the CCTV video, the Unnao rape victim's car can be seen crossing a toll plaza, where toll officials are deployed. The video is said to be captured moments before the deadly car accident in which two of the victim's aunts had lost their lives. The victim, meanwhile, continues to be serious.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2019 14:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Unnao rape survivor crosses toll plaza in Rae Bareli

In a recent development on the Unnao rape victim accident case, a CCTV footage of a toll plaza in Rae Bareli has emerged. In the CCTV footage, the rape victim's car can be seen crossing the toll plaza, moments before the fatal car crash. 

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The UP police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident. 

Also Read | Unnao rape case: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

Also Read | Unnao rape survivor accident: Supreme Court seeks personal appearance of CBI officers probing case in court

Video: Unnao rape survivor's car crosses toll plaza in Rae Bareli, moments before her car met with an accident

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUnnao rape case: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP Next StoryAuthorities suspend 3 police constables deployed for Unnao rape survivor's security  