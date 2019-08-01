Unnao rape case: MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP, 3 police constables deployed for victim's security suspended

Image Source : INDIA TV Unnao rape victim accident case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party, in connection with the accident case of Unnao rape survivor. Sengar was an accused in Unnao rape case. The Unnao rape survivor's car had met with an accident in Rae Bareily, in which her condition is stated to be serious.

The mother and aunt of the rape victim had died in the road accident, while her father had earlier died in police custody, in connection to the rape case.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Thursday suspended 3 police personnel who were deployed for the security of the rape victim. According to reports, the rape victim's family had refused to take security with them on the day their car had met with an accident in Rae Bareli.

In another development, a CCTV footage showing Unnao rape victim's car crossing at a toll plaza also emerged. The video is said to be captured just moments before the car crash.

The Supreme Court has also made clear it will transfer the rape case involving BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar out of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh and summoned a "responsible" CBI officer before it by 12 noon to provide details of the probe conducted so far in the sensational matter.

Unnao rape case: What we know so far

# A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on June 4, 2017, in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was named as an accused.

# The CBI had filed two chargesheets in the case - first on July 11, 2018 and second on July 13, 2018

# In the second chargesheet, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, along with three policemen and five other people were named for allegedly framing the Unnao rape survivor’s father

# Earlier on April 8, 2018, the Unnao rape survivor had attempted to immolate herself in front of the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

# The rape survivor's father had died in judicial custody in connection with the rape case

# On July 28, 2019, the rape victim's car crashed into a truck on a highway in Rae Bareli, in which the victim and her lawyer has received serious injuries

# The mother and aunt of the victim had died in the car accident in Rae Bareli

# It was also revealed that the Unnao rape survivor had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, stating threat to her security

# On August 1, 2019, the authorities suspended 3 police personnel who were deployed for the security of the Unnao rape victim

