Unnao rape case: Supreme Court transfers case out of Unnao, demands CBI officer's presence by 12 noon

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar out of Unnao to Delhi and summoned a "responsible" CBI officer to provide details of the probe conducted so far before it by 12 noon.

The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Mehta's contention, saying the CBI director can gather the information of the cases on telephone and apprise the bench on Thursday.

The bench directed Mehta to ensure the presence of a responsible officer at 12 noon before it to give details on the probe conducted so far in the rape and the subsequent accident case.

"We are going to transfer all the cases. We will pass the order to this effect," said the bench, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

It was taken up as the first item by the top court, which said as both the matters have been transferred to the CBI, it would pass orders in the case later in the day after knowing the details from a responsible CBI officer.

On Wednesday, the court had taken cognisance of the rape victim's letter to the CJI and had sought a report from its secretary general why it had not been brought to his notice since July 17.

