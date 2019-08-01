Unnao rape survivor's car was speeding at 100 kms per hour: CBI on Rae Bareli accident

Image Source : PTI Unnao rape survivor's car was moving at a higher speed than the truck, says CBI team

Unnao rape survivor's car was moving was speeding way more than the truck which crashed into the car, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation that reached the accident site on Wednesday said. According to the CBI, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, along with her relatives and lawyer were travelling, was being driven at over 100 kilometres per hour, while the truck was moving at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph.

Since both the vehicles were at a high speed, the impact of the crash was severe and the chassis of the truck was broken.

"This could be intentional since that is how it crashed into the car or it could have skidded due to heavy rains. We are still investigating this," a CBI official said, adding the truck was moving on the wrong side of the road.

The 12-member Central Bureau of Investigation team that reached the Rae Bareilly accident spot on Wednesday has taken eye-witness account and interrogated two shopkeepers who were present near the site of the accident.

The central probe team, led by Superintendent of Police Raghvendra Vats, has also interacted with the forensic teams that reached the site after the accident.

Sources said that the CBI officials had also interrogated the driver of the truck Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan. Ashish Pal has now been shifted to Fatehpur jail while Mohan has been sent to Banda jail. The truck owner was also interrogated.

CBI officials have taken custody of all evidences from the police and Special Investigation Team that were probing the accident since Sunday.

CBI sources said that the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar would also be questioned in a day or two.

