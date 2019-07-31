Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of letter by Unnao rape survivor, CJI Gogoi seeks victim's medical report

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of Unnao rape survivour case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of Unnao rape survivor's accident case and has decided to take up the case for hearing on Thursday. The observations came when senior lawyer V Giri, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in child rape cases, sought an urgent listing of the Unnao rape case.

The top court also sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh authorities and has asked as to why the Unnao rape victim's letter to CJI was not placed before it.

Commenting on the development, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said the letter is yet to see the light of the day.

"Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and newspapers flashed the news as if I have read it," said CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Giri has sought CJI to direct Uttar Pradesh counsel to appear tomorrow with the medical report of Unnao rape victim.

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

The CBI has also named 10 others in the case.

Growing tough over the accident case, the agency has also registered a case against 20 unknown persons, under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

The 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured after their car rammed into a speeding truck in Rae Bareilly. The rape survivor's mother and aunt were killed in the accident.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was an accused in the rape case.

A case of murder was filed against Sengar by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, in connection with the accident. Nine others were also named in the complaint.

