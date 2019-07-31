Unnao rape survivor accident case: CBI books BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others

Image Source : PTI CBI case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor. The CBI has also named 10 others in the case. Growing tough over the accident case, the agency has also registered a case against 20 unknown persons, under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central government had handed over the probe to the CBI.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training accessed by the PTI said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident.

The 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured after their car rammed into a speeding truck in Rae Bareilly. The rape survivor's mother and aunt were killed in the accident.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was an accused in the rape case.

A case of murder was filed against Sengar by the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, in connection with the accident. Nine others were also named in the complaint.

Four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, Sengar, was arrested in April last year, in the case.

