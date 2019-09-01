Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
UP CM directs officials to ensure tight security during upcoming festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held video conferencing with senior officials and directed them to ensure tight security during upcoming festivals, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held video conferencing with senior officials and directed them to ensure tight security during upcoming festivals, a statement issued by the CM's office said.

During the conference, the chief minister directed police and administrative officials to maintain vigil and take adequate steps to ensure security in view of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi and on the occasion of Muharram, it said.

Instructions were issued to initiate stringent action against rumour mongers, the statement said, adding that the CM directed that peace committee meetings must be held, and processions must be tracked.

No permission should be given to brandish firearms, and strong action must be initiated against persons doing so, and programme organisers should also be informed about this, the UP Chief Minister said in the statement.

