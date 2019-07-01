Section of MTC workers go on strike, commuters face hardship

Image Source : PTI Section of MTC workers go on strike (Representative Image)

A section of Metropolitan Transport Corporation employees went on a strike here on Monday, putting commuters, especially office-goers, to hardship due to lack of buses.

The MTC drivers and conductors, who are on strike, said they resorted to the protest due to delay in payment of June's salary, even as it is being said only a part of their wages is to be paid.

It was not immediately known how many buses were off the road.

The strike put office-goers and college and school students dependent on MTC services to hardship and many of them were left waiting for a long time for a bus.

Auto-rickshaws and share-autos were in high demand even though buses were seen plying in some areas.

Officials, reportedly, have assured the employees that they would solve the issue and appealed to them to resume work.

Senior transport department officials said Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar have assured the employees that full salary would be paid by this evening and appealed to them to return to work.

Of the 33 depots in the city, 29 are working in full strength and some issues persisted in the rest due to "communication issues", a senior department official said.

The trade unions have assured the government that employees will be back to work and services would be on in full swing, the official said.

