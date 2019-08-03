Rain lashes Delhi NCR, humidity level rises

Image Source : PTI Latest Rain Delhi News: Rain lashes in various parts of Delhi contributing to high humidity levels even as the minimum temperature settled at normal levels on Saturday. 'The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year,' a MeT official said

Latest Delhi News: Rain lashes in various parts of Delhi contributing to high humidity levels even as the minimum temperature settled at normal levels on Saturday. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a MeT official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.

While no rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung and Ridge area observatories, the Palam observatory recorded 10.5 mm rainfall and Lodhi road observatory recorded traces of rainfall. The Aya Nagar observatory recorded 11.7 mm rainfall.

The weatherman has predicted a cloudy day ahead with light rains and thundershowers.

On Friday, large swathes of Delhi reeled under sultry weather though a few places recorded light rains.

The city recorded a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Friday. Humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 85 per cent.

Also Read: Delhi: After rains, mercury slips to 25.5 degree celsius

Also Read: Temperature dips after rain in Delhi; moderate showers expected on Saturday

Also Read: Heavy rains to lash Delhi-NCR today and tomorrow, IMD issues red alert