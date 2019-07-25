Heavy rains to lash Delhi-NCR today and tomorrow, IMD issues red alert

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains expected in Delhi on Thursday and Friday, red alert sounded

The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, along with Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD, heavy rains are expected to hit the national capital from July 25. An orange alert was also issued for Delhi after the weather office predicted heavy rain in the national capital this week.

Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the weather office had said. An orange alert, which means the authorities should prepare for necessary action, has been sounded for Haryana too.

The inclement weather is likely to continue in the city till Sunday.

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm of rains from July 1 to July 23, which is 4 per cent more than the 30-year average of 149.8 mm, officials said.

Southwest monsoon has already marked its onset in Delhi. Though the monsoons started off late in the national capital, a couple of heavy spells are expected to balance out the deficiency.

A statement by the Indian Meteorological Department said, "We are expecting a strong spell from July 24 evening and July 25 morning over Delhi-NCR. Since monsoon showers come in spells and after weak to moderate spells, a strong spell is underway and most likely, a warning with orange alert can be issued as well."

Heavy rains had hit the national capital and nearby areas on Wednesday, which had brought slight respite from the scorching heat and humidity. Rain clouds have been approaching from the South, leading to moderate showers in Faridabad and Gurugram as well.

"Monsoon is reviving in north India. On and off rains will continue in the Delhi-NCR region till Wednesday. The axis of the monsoon trough, which at present runs south of Delhi, will shift northwards leading to fairly widespread rain and thundershower Wednesday onward," Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the forecast of heavy rainfall in Delhi has put a question mark on the drainage system in the city. Though the Delhi government has ensured a proper drainage system across the national capital, areas like ITO, Pul Prahlad Pur, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Sarojini Nagar and Kashmiri Gate still struggle during heavy showers and witness static traffic.

Commenting on the problem of waterlogging in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Waterlogging is still persistent because the agencies don't function properly. Since there are a number of agencies hence the blame game chain starts from MCD to Delhi government to DDA to PWD. The problem lies within the central power of functioning. There isn't a centre. It becomes difficult to zero upon a single agency which is answerable."

Also Read | Rains bring relief from hot, humid weather in Kashmir

Also Read | Heavy rain in Mumbai after dry spell; trains, road traffic hit

Video: Heavy downpour causes flood-like situation in Mumbai, BMC on alert