'Repeating a lie hundred times doesn't make it true': Priyanka slams BJP over economic slowdown

Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
Earlier, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called the current slowdown a "man-made crisis", blaming it on the demonetization and "hasty implementation" of the GST.

New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2019 12:18 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA governmnet  over the economic slowdown.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said, "Repeating a lie hundred times doesn't make it true. BJP government should accept that the economic crisis faced right now is historical and they should look for options out.

"The state of slowdown is for all to see. For how long the government will manage headlines?"

This is not the first time a senior Congress leader has attacked the BJP government on the economic front. 

Earlier, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called the current slowdown a "man-made crisis", blaming it on the demonetization and "hasty implementation" of the GST.

Recently, India's GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 5 per cent -- the lowest in 25 quarters or in six years.

