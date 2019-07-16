PM Narendra Modi goes tough on BJP ministers, asks for names of those absent from Parliament

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi asks for report on ministers absent from their duties

Going tough on laid back ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked authorities to report to him, about those ministers who remain absent from their duties in the Parliament. Referring to the ministers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the prime minister demanded a report of those MPs who do not report to work.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party, PM Narendra Modi also directed his party members to be more active in their parliamentary constituencies.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting began at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting, reports ANI.

Lok Sabha passed The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday which enables NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians.Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensured that the Modi government will use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law finish off terrorism in the country.

Also Read | Sanskrit unifies Bharat, promote it: RSS leaders to PM Modi

Also Read | Mission 167: PM Modi's 100-day deadline to transform India

Watch TV Coverage