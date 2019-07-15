Mission 167: PM Modi's 100-day deadline to transform India

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/File Image

Prime Minister Narendra is on mission mode, like always. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered all his ministers to meet a 100-day deadline for implementation of 167 transformative ideas at all costs. The mega plan kicked off on July 5 when Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2019-20. The 100-day window closes on October 15.

This mission was set on the recommendations of the Sectoral Group of Secretaries and after further consideration by the Group of Ministers. Cabinet Secretary Pradeep K Sinha will monitor the progress of this plan. Every secretary will have to send their weekly status reports every Friday by 5 pm.

All the ministries are also expected to put out performance monitoring dashboards on all major schemes to enable public access to the progress made. They will also submit a consolidation of training institutions and printing presses under every ministry. The Cabinet Secretary will hold weekly video conferences with all other secretaries.

Here are some of the approved ideas of Modi's 100-day plan:

Launching of national e-services delivery assessment and a new Central Secretariat Office Manual of Office procedure.

Plan to upgrade the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System to expedite processing of public grievances.

Human Resource Development Ministry has been tasked with launching a mega drive to fill up 3,00,000 faculty vacancies across all higher education institute.

The Ministry of Culture will be expected to ensure completion of the structure of the museum on Prime Ministers of India at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

The inauguration of three new barrack museums at Red Fort.

Others include activities associated with the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

MoS IT Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, while speaking to India TV, also highlighted how Digital India will get a push in this mega plan. Dhotre said another set of one lakh villages will get connected to Digital India within one year.

It is clear. PM Modi's second innings in office has begun with his countrymen at the core.

